Revenues at New Orleans gambling halls rose by 6.9 percent in June from the year before, an increase that outperformed the growth of Louisiana’s overall gambling market.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based Harrah's casino took in nearly $224.5 million in winnings during June, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was up 5.3 percent from the $213.1 million in June 2017. Video poker revenue was up 4.7 percent to $49.2 million from $47 million.
New Orleans revenues reached nearly $51.3 million in June from nearly $47.9 million the year before. The Crescent City's three riverboats had a 7.3 percent gain in winnings to $23.8 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia was up 9.7 percent to $3.8 million; Boomtown New Orleans rose by 7.4 percent to $10.2 million; and Treasure Chest was up 6.2 percent to nearly $9.8 million.
Harrah’s had a 6.3 percent gain to $23.7 million. The Fair Grounds race track was up 9.1 percent to $3.7 million.
In Baton Rouge, where a citywide smoking ban in most public spaces took effect in June, the three riverboat casinos saw their winnings drop by 15.6 percent from the year before. Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, which opened a covered smoking area with 15 slot machines in advance of the ban, had the smallest drop in winnings. The downtown riverboat brought in $4.9 million in June, an 11.9 percent drop from the nearly $5.6 million in revenue it posted during June 2017.
The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped to $4.0 million from $5.3 million in June 2017. L'Auberge Baton Rouge, the biggest casino in the market, fell 13.2 percent to $13.1 million from $15.1 million in June 2017.
In other markets, the biggest gain happened in Lake Charles, where revenue at the three riverboats and Delta Downs racetrack was up by 11.3 percent to $83.6 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 6.5 percent to $60.3 million. In Acadiana, represented by the slots at Evangeline Downs, revenue dipped 0.2 percent to nearly $7.3 million.