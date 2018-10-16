Carter Multifamily, a Tampa-based company, has purchased the Pelican Pointe Apartments in Slidell for $28.6 million.
Carter Multifamily said the deal to buy the 226-unit complex closed last week. Pelican Pointe, which opened in 2000, is located near the intersection of Interstates 12 and 59.
Work has started on what Carter Multifamily said is a $1 million renovation of Pelican Pointe, which will include renovating the flooring and lighting in individual units, along with adding a tech café, fitness trail, outdoor kitchen and dog park.
Units in Pelican Pointe lease for between $848 for a one-bedroom, one-bath unit to $1,242 for a three-bedroom two-bath residence.