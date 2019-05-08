Louisiana is set to become the first state to adopt an Amazon-branded cloud computing degree for its state college systems.

Starting with a two-year program at the 12 Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges, state authorities said they expect to expand it from this summer to four-year computer science degree offerings across the University of Louisiana System, as well as at the Southern University and LSU systems.

The degrees will offer a curriculum developed by Amazon Web Services called "AWS Educate", with subjects covering areas like artificial intelligence, voice and face recognition, and gaming.

+2 eBay to add 40 'work-from-home' jobs in Baton Rouge, partnering with city to help small businesses EBay is bringing two programs to Baton Rouge: one that trains local small businesses how to better sell products online, the other involving h…

Amazon will not be contributing any money to the college systems or creating a scholarship program, but they will be providing "human capital" in the shape of staff who will teach the system's information technology instructors Amazon's could computing tools and techniques, according to Quentin Taylor, a spokesman for LCTCS.

The head of Greater New Orleans, Inc., the city's economic development agency, which brokered the deal, said the closer links between industry and academia mark a trend.

“We are seeing an unprecedented collaboration between our higher ed and industry partners, and the integration of the AWS Educate curriculum is yet another milestone for this collaboration," said Michael Hecht, GNO's CEO. "In Greater New Orleans and all across Louisiana, we have become a model for workforce training programs."

Louisiana has been ardently pursuing technology companies to locate in the state in order to diversify the economy, offering tax incentives and other inducements, as well as links to the higher education systems for biotechnology and IT.

Carencro senior wins $40,000 scholarship as school joins Amazon Future Engineer program Carencro High School's Academy of Information Technology has been selected as an Amazon Future Engineer, the school announced Thursday.

At a press conference announcing the deal in Baton Rouge, Governor John Bel Edwards said, "This means our students will be at the forefront of a degree program that is in direct response to the growing needs of tech employers throughout Louisiana."

The program is designed to be vocational and funnel graduates into jobs at Amazon and other tech companies requiring specific cloud computing skills.

AWS Educate will "focus on real-world, applied learning experiences," and give students access to "AWS Educate Job Board" which has thousands of cloud computing jobs and internships worldwide advertised.