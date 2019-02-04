Globalstar, the Covington-based satellite phone company, will hold a state co-sponsored job fair Wednesday.
The company is looking to hire about 20 people for customer relations jobs, including bilingual specialists fluent in Spanish, French or Portuguese. The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 350 Holiday Square Blvd., Covington.
The fair is co-sponsored by Louisiana Economic Development's FastStart workforce training program. Hiring will begin after the event, after applicants go through a job-screening process. Applicants must be eligible to work in the U.S. and pass a drug screen and background check.