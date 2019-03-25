The New Orleans Development Fund plans to raise $100 million to develop properties in tax-break zones in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and other Gulf South cities.
The new fund, which aims to take advantage of opportunities created by last year's Trump tax cuts as well as the Historic Tax Credits program, represents a big leap for the New Orleans-based developer, which has a portfolio of about $40 million in redeveloped properties from its first two funds.
The new investment round is targeting $30 million in equity from existing and new investors, as well as $70 million in debt financing.
NORF already has plans for two commercial developments in New Orleans, said Cullan Maumus, NORF's director of development. One will be a conversion of a warehouse in the Tulane/Gravier area into retail space catering to the medical complex nearby, including occupants of proposed new housing for LSU students. The second development, which NORF expects to finalize in the second quarter of the year, would be a hospitality development in the Central Business District.
Most of NORF's 37 projects to date have been residential, though it has had some larger conversions, including a warehouse at 2740 St. Louis, along the Lafitte Greenway, where the firm is relocating its main office from Tulane Avenue.
The first fund in 2013 raised $1.5 million in equity from out-of-state investors and another $4.5 million in debt. The second raised $4.5 million in equity, with local investors accounting for half in that round, and another $15.5 million in debt.
The new fund aims to raise $30 million in equity and $70 million of debt to take advantage of controversial new "Opportunity Zone" tax breaks that allow investors to defer capital gains by investing in designated, economically needy areas.
NORF is expanding its scope beyond New Orleans because of the wider opportunities created by new tax breaks and will invest in San Antonio, Houston and other Gulf South zones, as well as those in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
NORF faced some controversy with a previous residential development, a bank foreclosure that required it to remove tenants. But Masumus said there have been no other incidents in its six-year history.