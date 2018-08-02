Hornbeck Offshore Services reported a loss of $25.1 million in its second quarter, compared to a $19.5 million loss a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Covington-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents, surpassing Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share. The year-ago loss amounted to 82 cents per share.
The offshore vessel provider posted revenue of $58.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts and was up from $37.4 million a year ago. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.5 million.