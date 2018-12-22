An unprecedented spike in school-age vaping has at least on expert referring to the trend as an "epidemic," with trends giving a cause for concern.
Alongside an in-depth look into the culture of e-cigarette use among teens in Louisiana and nationwide, take a look inside the numbers, which show a stark increase in the product's use, a company leading the trend and a downturn in teenage smoking.
“These data shock my conscience,” said Scott Gottlieb commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month.
Can't see the graphic below? Click here.
Graphic data and information compiled by The Advocate staff writers Della Hasselle and Nick Reimann.