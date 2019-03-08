ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Feb. 11-15
AMA
336 Kennedy St.: $170,000, Moore New Homes, LLC to Brittny Chante Johnson.
BOUTTE
13552 Highway 90: Donation, Chris Joseph Laque to Nicole Laque Espey, Ryan Espey and Brandon M. Laque, Dawn Dufrene Laque.
DES ALLEMANDS
119 Pleasant Valley Drive: $186,500, Connor James Quinn to Joshua Andrew Hastings.
17455 Old Spanish Trail: $90,000, Shelia Fonseca Southard, Randy Joseph Fonseca, Tammy Fonseca Becnel and Angela Fonseca Reyna to Dwayne M. Schaubhut and Juanita Loupe Schaubhut.
DESTREHAN
65 Dunleith Drive: Donation, Jacqueline S. Caillouet and Melvin L. Caillouet to Sherri Caillouet Talazac and Chip Caillouet.
8 D'Evereux Drive: $275,000, Cathleen Collins Zuppardo and Charles Michael Zuppardo to Brittany Michelle Gaillot and Matthew Paul Hahn.
HAHNVILLE
417 Julia Street: $145,000, Octavia Steib Guss, Lysandra G. Johnson, Rodney Guss and Terry Guss to Carla Marie Borne-Jackson.
Batture Property of the Adolph Lorio Tract in Section 7, T12S, R20E: $77,000, Juanita B. Lorio to Cooper Consolidated, LLC.
LULING
201 Ashton Oaks Lane: $177,700, DSLD Homes, LLC to Tabitha Ann Washington.
314 Ashton Oaks Lane: $194,910, DSLD Homes, LLC to Michelle M. Hodgson.
400 Barton Avenue: $165,000, Lacy Mikel Ruiz Folse and Rene John Folse to 400 Barton, LLC.
141 Cove Pointe Drive: $404,710, Reve, Inc. to Leslie Joseph Comardelle, Jr. and Karen Hamilton Comardelle.
104 St. Nicholas Street: $335,000, Dunn Homes, LLC to Rebecca Lynn Sherrill.
MONTZ
Evangeline City, Unit 5, Square 2, Lot 23B: $55,000, Hannah L'Hoste and Chad Cozzo to Landcraft, LLC.
NEW SARPY
New Sarpy Subdivision, Prospect Plantation (formerly Crevasse Plantation), Square 44, Lot 21: $8,000, Josephine Miles Braud to Ardean Miller-Marbley.
NORCO
Subdivision of Lot E, being a subdivision of a portion of Good Hope Plantation, Block E, Lot 6-A: Donation, Barbara Catterton and Robert Bourg to Bourg Signs, LLC.
315 West B Street: $35,000, Cheryl Ann Matherne to AMA Investment Group, LLC.