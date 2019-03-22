Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were down 4.7 percent in February from a year ago, as most of the state’s gambling markets posted decreases in revenue.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated nearly $201.7 million in winnings in February, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was down 3.9 percent from the $210.0 million they took in during February 2018.
Video poker revenue was up 3.2 percent during that same period to $51.7 million from $50.1 million.
Gambling revenue in the Crescent City was down from $50.7 million to $48.3 million.
The three riverboats had a 5.4 percent drop in revenue to $21.9 million from $23.1 million. Boomtown New Orleans had an 8.5 percent decline to $9.5 million from $10.4 million. Treasure Chest had a 4.4 percent drop to $8.7 million from $9.1 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia had a modest gain from $3.65 million to $3.68 million.
Harrah's posted $22.4 million in winnings during February, 5 percent less than the $23.6 million from February 2018.
One bright spot was the slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack, up 1 percent to $3.94 million from $3.9 million the year before.
Casino winnings in the Baton Rouge market plunged by 18.7 percent in February from a year ago, continuing an extended losing streak for properties in the market. Winnings at its three riverboats dropped from $23.6 million to $19.2 million in the past year. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017. The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 43 percent to $2.6 million. The other downtown riverboat, Hollywood Casino, had a 15.1 percent drop from nearly $5.5 million to $4.6 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge was down 12.1 percent to $12 million.
In other markets, Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up 0.8 percent to $6.8 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was also up 0.8 percent to $55.6 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 2.7 percent to $71.9 million.