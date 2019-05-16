The largest full-service hotel in St. Tammany Parish closed earlier this month, leaving the St. Tammany Tourist and Convention Commission seeking alternate locations for events planned there in coming months.
The Clarion Inn & Suites Conference Center, located at 501 N. U.S. 190 near Interstate 12 just south of Covington, checked out permanently on May 5, according to Donna O’Daniels, CEO and President of the parish’s Tourist Commission.
Century Wilshire, Inc. of Culver City, California, sold the 5-acre property on April 30 to Storage Plus of Louisiana, LLC, for $5 million, according to records on file with the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court.
The Clarion Inn & Suites featured 152 guest rooms and approximately 9,000 square feet of meeting space, plus a full-service restaurant and bar. Having those amenities under one roof made the Clarion especially attractive to both locals and visitors hosting events, ranging from non-profit fundraisers and small conventions, to family reunions and weddings.
“The trend has been people looking for all those things together in one place,” O’Daniels said. “We’ve done a lot of surveys with meeting planners, and while they really love our independent venues that aren’t attached to a hotel, places like the Castine Center (near Mandeville) and the Harbor Center (near Slidell,) their members really want their (meeting) space to be adjacent to their hotel.
“So their options are limited with the closure,” O’Daniels said.
The number of hotels in St. Tammany has surged higher in recent years, with many arriving along the Interstate 12 and Interstate 10 corridors in the Covington and Slidell areas. Prior to the Clarion closing, there were 41 hotels and approximately 3,100 guest rooms available in the parish, according to Adam Turni, President of the Northshore Lodging Association and General Manager of the Homewood Suites
O'Daniels said that the loss of meeting space is more of an issue than the loss of hotel rooms.
“That’s where the challenge comes in for us,” she said. “We had people looking to come to the Clarion for their events, and now we’re having to call them back and suggest other options.”
Turni said the Northshore Lodging Association has to reassure not only visitors, but upper-level management at hotel chains, that the Clarion's closing is not part of an emerging trend. He added that total hotel room occupancy in the parish rose to 73% in March from 68% a year earlier.
"From an appearance standpoint, the Clarion seemed to be doing well," Turni said. "They had a good online reputation, and they seemed to be managed well"
There was little activity at the former Clarion Inn & Suites property for a few days after May 5, but last week a sign looming above the property was removed. Earlier this week, a construction fence sprouted around the property.
O’Daniels and Turni both said they've heard the building will be razed.
It surprised O'Daniels because she said there was “an extensive remodeling” completed at the hotel not long ago. She’s heard rumors about what will be built in the hotel’s place, but hasn’t heard for certain what will be erected.
O'Daniels said she's fairly certain that if it was going to be a hotel, however, that she would have heard that by now.
The Tourist Commission said it’s too soon to tell if any upcoming events will be lost due to the closing.