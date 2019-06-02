Speakers announced for Emerge Summit
The lineup of speakers have been announced for the 2019 Emerge Summit and Millennial Awards being held July 25-26 at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans.
The summit, under sponsorship of Greater New Orleans Inc. and the Spears Group, brings together hundreds of young professionals from the region to learn from each other’s experiences across a variety of topics such as leadership, business strategy and personal branding. Speakers include Calvin Wells, venture capitalist featured in the Netflix and Hulu Fyre Festival documentaries; PJ Morton, of Morton Records and Maroon 5; Big Freedia, artist, TV personality and Queen of Bounce; Jennifer Weischaupt, founder and co-CEO of the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group; Bivian "Sonny" Lee III, founder and CEO at Son of a Saint; Ayame Dinkler, chief of staff at LCMC Health; and Austin Sherman, CEO and co-founder of Big Easy Bucha.
The event culminates with an evening celebration recognizing top millennials in their respective industries. Nominations are open through June 18. New to the Millennial Awards this year is the "Female Entrepreneur" category. Nominations are at emergesummit.co.
Returning is the "Best Millennial Restaurant Competition," a showcase for local restaurants, and competition for the "Best Millennial Restaurant - People's Choice Award."
Registration for the 2019 Emerge Summit and Millennial Awards is $75 per person, at http://gnoinc.org/initiatives/emerge-summit/.
Leadership program accepting applicants
The Young Leadership Council is accepting applications until July 31 for its 2018 Leadership Development Series.
The program provides council members with the tools needed to start and run their own nonprofit organization, council project or community initiative. The curriculum takes place over 10 weeks from early September through early December, featuring speakers from across New Orleans' communities and sectors.
Information and applications are at ylcnola.org.
Food incubator info seminar scheduled
The LSU AgCenter will host a free informational seminar June 19 on joining its Food Incubator in Baton Rouge.
The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
The Food Incubator, which launched in 2013, gives food entrepreneurs access to experts, equipment and facilities that help them with production and marketing. The seminar will provide information on its services, laws pertaining to food businesses and basic food safety. In 2018, more than 20 companies made about 100 tons of food products — including snacks, baked goods, condiments and beverages — in the incubator.
Seminar registration is at http://bit.ly/2WcLBGR.