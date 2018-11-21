New Orleans is remaking itself into a bona fide tech hub, according to a report from U.S. New & World Report.

The report said the city has lured more than 45 high-tech startups or subsidiaries since 2006, the latest being the 2017 announcement of Virginia-based DXC Technology building its latest "Digital Transformation Center" in the Freeport-McMoRan building -- bringing with it 2,000 high-paying tech jobs over the next five years.

In total, more than 20,000 jobs have been created in New Orleans in that time span. But what is that's bringing them here?

Some might point to the 25-percent tax credit on qualified payroll Louisiana offers to companies that move all or a portion of their tech operations to the state that's been a high selling point. There's also the millions of dollars of state and city funds that have been funneled through local universities to help train prospective employees, too.

But the city's best selling point, perhaps, is a combination of its reputation for food, music and entertainment with its livability and affordability, allowing would-be residents to make California salaries while enjoying a New Orleans cost of living.

"We're a low-cost, high-culture city," Greater New Orleans Inc. CEO Michael Hecht says. "We're San Francisco, but at half the cost – and with nicer people." Read the full report here.

