A local government watchdog is raising new questions about the financial and practical assumptions behind the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s proposed 1,200-room high-rise hotel.

The nonpartisan Bureau of Governmental Research says the view of a consultant hired by the Convention Center “appears to substantially underestimate the value of the proposed public contributions."

BGR and that firm, HVS Convention, Sports and Entertainment Facilities Consulting, are at odds over the size of the public contributions being sought by the hotel's would-be developers. BGR says the total is close to $330 million, but HVS puts it at about half as much under a formula that the authority that governs the giant facility has endorsed.

In an open letter released Thursday, BGR launched the latest volley in a back-and-forth that’s centered on why the private market can't support the $558 million project on its own, and why it would require so much public money.

Officials initially expected negotiations for the hotel to begin this summer. Since then, the Convention Center hired HVS to study the proposal, and officials are now targeting having an agreement in place by March. Construction could potentially begin in late 2019, with the hotel opening by April 2023.

Now, more local officials and residents have begun weighing in, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who expressed “grave concerns” about the large public subsidies being sought by the developers.

In a 13-page letter addressed to the giant assembly hall’s general manager, Michael Sawaya, BGR portrayed many of HVS' projections as overly optimistic.

HVS and project backers are trying to depict the subsidy as an investment rather than a giveaway. They say the hotel at the upriver end of the Convention Center will help reclaim lost convention business and boost flat attendance, and thereby improve New Orleans' economy generally.

But BGR's letter contends that HVS has not shown that the subsidies are the minimum necessary for the project to succeed.

For instance, BGR said that HVS estimated the hotel's value in 40 years, when it could revert back to the Convention Center’s control, would be four times higher than even the developers believe it would be.

In a statement Thursday, Sawaya said that BGR's letter shows that the group lacks "a full understanding" of the HVS analysis.

"It is unfortunate that BGR publicly released their letter before posing questions to us directly so that we could further educate them in the details of the comprehensive HVS report," he said.

BGR, which has not taken a formal position on the project’s merits, has estimated the total cost to taxpayers at around $330 million in present-day dollars. But the hotel’s boosters, and HVS, counter that the focus on the project's cost to taxpayers, rather than its value to the local economy, is misplaced.

HVS also used more optimistic assumptions about how much the project's future subsidies would be worth in today's dollars than BGR used.

HVS' relies on a higher so-called "discount rate," which generates a smaller total subsidy would be in terms of 2018 dollars.

The figure is essentially a rate of return used to calculate how much money one would need to invest today in order to meet the project's total costs over the coming decades.

BGR said it discounted future public contributions to present value at an annual rate of 5 percent; HVS contends that a discount rate of 8.8 percent is more appropriate and realistic.

BGR noted that the differing rates account for much of the gap between the two estimates. The igher rate assumed by HVS does not represent “any actual reduction” in the amount of total subsidies sought by the developers.

The group noted that New Orleans officials used a 5 percent discount rate — the same as used by BGR — to evaluate proposals to redevelop the former World Trade Center at the foot of Canal Street. The property is being converted into a half-billion-dollar Four Seasons Hotel and condos.

Another factor in the disparity is that HVS did not factor in the proposed free 50-year lease for the hotel site from the Convention Center, with four optional 10-year extensions, which BGR values at $28.9 million.

HVS said it did not include that value because many, but not all, of the comparable hotel projects that it looked at also had free leases. But that doesn’t mean it should be excluded altogether, BGR said. “This does not negate the free lease as a public contribution because the Convention Center could seek to sell the land at its appraised value,” the letter said.

As Convention Center officials look to projects undertaken by their counterparts in other cities to help determine whether they’re getting a fair deal, HVS’ report cited several examples and noted the amount of public subsidies tied to each project.

But BGR questioned the selection of comparable hotels made by HVS. It said most were half the size of the proposed 1,200-room Omni Hotel project, and different projects used different discount rates to calculate their costs, which made for an uneven comparison.

Additionally, BGR’s letter said that HVS omitted examples of similarly sized projects that received limited public contributions.

For example, BGR highlighted the $550 million, 1,054-room Boston Omni, which is under development. That project, selected from among six proposals, is receiving no public contributions, the letter said. The Boston deal also involves Omni, which agreed to make lease payments worth an estimated present value of $100 million for a 90-year lease of the hotel site, BGR said.

In addition to the free lease, the would-be hotel developers in New Orleans are seeking a $41 million upfront cash contribution from the Convention Center, plus up to 40 years of hotel tax and sales tax rebates and property tax exemptions.

The project has drawn support from many of the city’s business and hospitality leaders, who are eager to add another high-rise hotel to the New Orleans skyline, especially one that’s big enough and with the facilities necessary to serve as the headquarters for major conventions.

Perhaps most important, officials say, is that it would provide a huge bloc of rooms upriver from the Convention Center, a key piece of a broader vision to bring more visitor traffic to the upriver end of the giant exhibition hall, rather than having it all concentrated around Poydras and Canal streets.

"We sincerely believe that this proposed hotel development deal advances the long-term interests of the Convention Center to the benefit of the state and the city, and meets the criteria for best practices for economic development,” Sawaya said Thursday.

The hotel project's developers would include local businessmen Darryl Berger and Joe Jaeger, as well as Matthews Southwest Hospitality, a Texas-based real estate firm, and Preston Hollow Capital, a Texas-based finance company.

The proposed $557.5 million, 1,200-room hotel would include at least 150,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space as well as ground-level retail space on an 8.1-acre site at the upriver end of the giant exhibition hall. It would be connected to the hall by a bridge over Henderson Street.

After the project's debt is paid off, decades from now, the Exhibition Hall Authority could take control of the hotel, or it could lease or sell it and retain the full proceeds.