Businessman and former Tipitina's owner Roland Von Kurnatowski has had mixed success in recent weeks in two of his numerous ongoing legal battles, with one New Orleans judge ruling he owes nearly $850,000 to his sister and nephews, while claims he ran a Ponzi scheme were dropped in a separate lawsuit.

Movement on both cases comes less than six months after he sold off Tipitina's, the famed Uptown music club he owned for about two decades, to the band Galactic.

Last year, he also sold off his share of the Orpheum Theater — which he helped restore following Hurricane Katrina. The sales came amid questions about whether he mingled his private business interests too closely with a nonprofit that has shared a name with Tipitina's and was best known for donating thousands of musical instruments to local school bands.

The two cases form part of a series of disputes mostly pitting Von Kurnatowski against estranged relatives — who partnered up with him on real-estate deals that have soured — or investors in what is purportedly a U.S. Treasury bond fund.

An April 30 judgment benefited a company belonging to Von Kurnatowski’s sister and nephews, Riverlake New Orleans Properties, which accused Von Kurnatowski of reneging on a sizable loan. The judgment found that Von Kurnatowski owed the real estate firm run by Joan Hooper and her two sons — Christian and Andre Hooper — $829,097 in principal and $18,455 in accrued interest.

Yet there are still hurdles for the Hoopers’ company to clear before it can collect on the ruling, made by Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Rachael Johnson.

Von Kurnatowski can appeal the judgment, and a disagreement is brewing over whether a provision in the loan agreement means Riverlake must first try to seize Von Kurnatowski's sold-off share in the Orpheum before seeking other assets of his to be made whole, said attorney Lori Mince, who represents the plaintiffs.

Attempts to contact Von Kurnatowski and his attorney, Eric Nowak, on the various legal entanglements were not immediately successful.

Von Kurnatowski had a relatively better outcome in the lawsuit that retired Jesuit priest Antone Lynch of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, filed against him last year in federal court in New Orleans.

Lynch claimed that Von Kurnatowski persuaded him in 1991 to make an initial $10,000 contribution to a fund that would trade U.S. Treasury bonds, considered among the safest possible investments. But Lynch said he later learned Von Kurnatowski was never registered to engage in the investments the fund was purporting to make while Von Kurnatowski took an unusually large chunk of the profits: 40 percent or more.

Lynch said he was informed in February 2017 that his stake was worth $363,000 and he demanded to be fully paid within a few days and get a full accounting of the fund, all of which was allowable under his investment agreement.

But Von Kurnatowski rebuffed him, triggering a lawsuit in October in which Lynch asserted that he had fallen victim to a Ponzi scheme — a type of scam in which early investors are convinced that they are earning lucrative returns when they are actually just getting money provided by later investors.

U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon tossed Lynch’s lawsuit on April 29, finding that it had been filed years after certain deadlines went into effect when he signed the agreement to invest in the fund. Fallon also found that not enough parties in the lawsuit lived in different states to give the federal court system grounds to handle the case, said Lynch's attorney, James Willeford.

The judge’s decision was “without prejudice,” meaning Lynch can make any adjustments necessary and refile his suit in either the federal or state systems.

Willeford said his client took his suit to Orleans Parish civil court Thursday, dropping the Ponzi scheme claim and instead fashioning it is a breach of contract case. Willeford says Von Kurnatowski's refusal to pay Lynch shortly after being asked constituted the breach, and the suit was filed well ahead of a 10-year statute of limitations.

Lynch’s case, also allotted to Johnson, echoes breach of contract claims leveled at Kurnatowski by a number of other investors in his so-called Bond Fund One. Lynch's abandoned federal suit, however, was the only one that explicitly accused Von Kurnatowski of running a Ponzi scheme.

The retired clergyman's state case is in its earliest stages, and Von Kurnatowski has not filed an answer to it.

Mince also represents the Hoopers in an unresolved lawsuit at New Orleans’ civil courthouse which alleges that Von Kurnatowski swindled them out of $2 million through several real estate deals. Von Kurnatowski denies wrongdoing and has previously said he expects to be “exculpated” in the end.

Despite the litigation swirling around him, Von Kurnatowski is continuing to pursue a $13 million redevelopment of the South Shore Harbor near the Lakefront Airport as an entertainment district.