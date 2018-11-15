Offshore service vessel company Tidewater Inc. has completed its acquisition of GulfMark Offshore Inc., creating a $1.25 billion combined company that Tidewater to expand its position in the North Sea.
Tidewater and GulfMark stockholders overwhelmingly supported the business combination, approved by more than 99 percent of the votes cast by stockholders of both companies.
“We’re excited to welcome the GulfMark team to Tidewater, and we look forward to commencing the work of integrating our fleets and shore-base operations in order to quickly and fully realize the strategic and financial benefits of this business combination," Tidewater President and Chief Executive Officer John Rynd said.
The combined company will operate under the Tidewater brand. It will have the industry's largest fleet of supply vessels and save Tidewater roughly $30 million by fourth-quarter 2019, the company said previously.
Earlier this year, Tidewater began winding down its New Orleans operations in favor of Houston after more than six decades of being headquartered in New Orleans. Tidewater was one of the last major, publicly traded energy companies to remain based in New Orleans since a migration to Houston began after the oil bust of the mid-1980s.