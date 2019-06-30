The Louisiana Children’s Museum will soon close its longtime location at 420 Julia St. as it prepares to reopen in much larger premises in City Park, leaving nostalgic patrons to wonder what's next for the historic building.
The 45,000-square-foot property was bought at the end of 2017 by developer Joe Jaeger’s MCC Real Estate Group for $3.6 million, which at $80 per square foot now seems like an amazing deal for the sizzling Warehouse District market.
The newer developments in the area — mostly condominium complexes with some restaurants and shops on the ground floor — are being sold for anything from $350 to $1,000 per square foot for the condo units, while the retail leasing is among the priciest in the city at around $35 to $40 per square foot a year, according to real estate experts.
The condominium complex at 425 Notre Dame St. recently sold out its units at an average of about $600 per square foot, said Michael Siegel, president of Corporate Realty, a New Orleans-based commercial real estate agency.
"There are some projects getting $700 to $800 a square foot, like The Standard, or the River Place, over $1,000," said Siegel. Some of the older projects are holding up well, too, he said, ranging between $350 and $500 per square foot.
Even raw spaces in need of a complete overhaul are going for well above $100 per square foot in the district.
The Children’s Museum building is certainly not raw space, but it is full of odd quirks accumulated over a history that dates to before the Civil War.
According to architectural historian John Stevens, who did a study of the building several years ago, the first house on the site was built in the 1840s by Alphonse Loubat, a Frenchman who designed the first "street railway" in Paris in the 1850s.
The house at 420 Julia was owned by the Loubat family until the space was converted into a warehouse in the 1880s and operated by the Port of New Orleans.
One hundred years later, it housed Dixie Art Supplies when it was run by founder Naomi Marshall's son Keith, who also owned the building. It also offered office space for businesses like Sperling Advertising, where Denise Germer worked as art director. "There was a very large open room that seemed to serve as common space for several small businesses, including at least one law firm," she said.
Reginald Condy, who worked as an accountant for Dixie Art Supplies and is now co-owner of its successor, Dixie Art Airbrush, remembers some of the features they added to the building and plans that never came to fruition.
"We took out part of the second floor and made a mezzanine with a huge papier-mâché angel in the center area," Condy said. "We added a staircase in back going to the mezzanine and had plans to turn one side of the building into a bookstore and the other into a restaurant, but those projects never came off."
The Children's Museum bought the building from Marshall in 1992 and spent $1.75 million converting it into the space that millions of visitors will now remember for its blue wooden shutters and creative internal spaces.
All of those little nooks and crannies could present challenges for a redeveloper, such as the Little Port of New Orleans display, with child-size towboat and port built into the building's cove. There are also some of the old warehouse joist-and-pulley features built into the interior and a glass elevator in the middle of the main museum space.
The museum's CEO, Julia Bland, said there was keen interest from developers early on, but they shied away from buying the property when they were presented with the special terms required.
The museum wanted to stay put until its new City Park home was ready to be occupied, whenever that turned out to be. Indeed, it had been scheduled to open late last year and has run several months late. They also stipulated that the museum would be able to stay in the premises rent-free for as long as was needed.
"We had people who offered us more money. Then they did the math on what it would cost to let us stay there free of rent and withdrew," said Bland.
Still, having taken the gamble, Jaeger's MCC will take control of the space on July 27. While MCC does not yet have firm plans for the building, it acknowledges that the property is a prize.
"It's just a great building in a great location," said Peter Aamodt, senior development manager at MCC. "All odd spaces and museum displays can be removed. The shell of the building with brick and timber construction is in great shape."
MCC is one of the largest developers in the city and has held onto sites for years before deciding what to do with them. It only recently decided to move ahead with a new elder care facility in the derelict Lindy Boggs Medical Center site in Mid-City which it has co-owned since 2010.
It has also sat on the property housing the old Market Street Power Plant it has owned for the past four years. Aamodt said there was some investor interest in that site at a Council of Shopping Centers conference in Las Vegas last month but no firm plans yet.
One possible conversion for the Children's Museum site would be a condominium or apartment-and-retail renovation, judging from the projects that dominate the surrounding area.
The Julia Street Apartments building at 730 Julia, for example, historically was the site of the Female Orphan Society and then a warehouse until it was converted into an auto repair shop.
The developers of that site, Woodward Audubon, bought the property three years ago from the Poydras Home, the successor to the Orphan Society that still owned the land, and tore down the existing building.
They are now near to completing a $50 million development, putting up a new five-story, 307,000-square-foot building that was blessed by the Historic District Landmarks Commission.
The complex has 197 apartments and 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, which will include an Oprah Winfrey-affiliated True Food Kitchen restaurant at Julia and St. Charles Avenue.
Bland, the Children's Museum's CEO, said she is initiating a project to collect memories from people who have visited the museum's Julia Street home over its 35 years. She is asking them to send in visual and written mementos to be archived.