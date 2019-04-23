The Water Institute of the Gulf made a new home at the University of New Orleans Research and Technology Park official Tuesday with a celebration marking the move.
The Baton Rouge-based Institute has had a presence in New Orleans since its inception and has collaborated with Tulane University, Greater New Orleans Foundation, GNO Inc, UNO and other partners on a variety of projects around the city.
“When the Baton Rouge Area Foundation brought together partners to create the institute in 2012, it was always with the intent that the institute would be a vehicle to bring great research minds together around the issues of water,” said John Davies, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. “Seeing that work of collaboration around these vital issues expanding regionally and internationally is exciting.”
“This not only strengthens the partnership between the University of New Orleans and the institute, it also allows us to leverage our respective field research capacities now and into the future to benefit the state and our other partners,” said Matthew Tarr, vice president for research and economic development at UNO. “The University of New Orleans’ expertise in areas such as environmental sciences, civil and environmental engineering, coastal resilience, and hazard mitigation makes it a natural partner with the Water Institute.”
“We’re grateful to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for its support of our work in New Orleans and to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation for their founding vision and continued support of our ever-growing efforts to support coastal and deltaic communities in Louisiana and around the world,” said Justin Ehrenwerth, institute president and CEO.
“As a coastal city, New Orleans continues to adapt and learn new ways to live with water, whether that is from a severe rain event or from tropical storms,” said Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “Supporting the Institute’s desire to have a deeper presence in the city and region builds on the years of leadership GNOF has provided in shepherding the movement to live with water and aligns with GNOF’s vison of a more vibrant, sustainable and just region for all.”