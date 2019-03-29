The New Orleans region added 5,600 jobs in February compared to the year before, the largest numerical gain of any of Louisiana’s nine metro areas over the period.
Six of Louisiana's metro areas added jobs over the year in February. Overall, the state gained 5,600 jobs since February 2018, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to 1.97 million, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The 1 percent gain in jobs brought the number of people working in the Crescent City up to 578,800.
The leisure and hospitality sector added 3,900 jobs, and health care, 3,200 jobs. Retail trade jobs fell by 1,100 jobs, as did information.
The New Orleans unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was unchanged from February 2018 at 4.1 percent.
That's better than the state unemployment rate of 4.4 percent during February, which was also unchanged from a year ago.
The U.S. unemployment rate, also not seasonally adjusted, was 4.1 percent in February, down from 4.4 percent a year ago.
BATON ROUGE AREA: The Capital Region added 2,500 jobs in February compared with the year before, the 12th month in a row the area has posted a year-to-year gain in employment.
Because of the 0.6 percent increase in jobs, the capital region's nonfarm employment rose to 409,100 jobs in February. Baton Rouge gained 1,400 local government jobs over the year and 1,000 construction jobs. It lost 800 information jobs.
The area's unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, up from 3.9 percent in February 2018.
LAFAYETTE AREA: The Acadiana region increased 3,600 jobs from February 2018 to 204,400. That was a 1.8 percent gain, the largest percentage increase of any metro area in the state.
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, dropped by 100 jobs. The region added 2,400 service-providing jobs, while manufacturing added 1,100 jobs in the goods-producing sector. The unemployment rate was down from 4.6 percent in February 2018 to 4.4 percent.
OTHER AREAS: Monroe added 500 jobs to come in with 78,300; lake Charles 300 jobs to 116,800; and Hammond 200 jobs to 45,500. Houma-Thibodaux was down by 1,900 jobs to 84,200; Shreveport-Bossier City by 900 jobs to 179,300; and Alexandria by 600 jobs to 61,100.