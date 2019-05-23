Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that it started production at its Appomattox offshore platform in U.S. federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, several months ahead of schedule.
The huge floating production system was originally scheduled to come online in the autumn and is the only new large-scale platform slated for deepwater Gulf of Mexico waters this year.
Shell also said that the Appomattox came in 40% below its original budget set in 2015, when the oil price slump was setting in. Industry costs came down rapidly over the subsequent few years until oil prices stabilized.
Appomattox is expected to ramp up production to 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and is the first commercial discovery producing out of the Norphlet formation. Shell has made six discoveries in that formation since 2003, the latest being from its Dover well on Mississippi Canyon Block 612, where it encountered more than 800 ft of net pay.
That discovery, about 170 miles southeast of New Orleans in 7,500 ft of water, is located about 13 miles from the Appomattox and is the source of its initial production.
The platform and associated pipeline is expected to form that basis of future development and output from other nearby fields.
"Appomattox creates a core long-term hub for Shell in the Norphlet through which we can tie back several already discovered fields as well as future discoveries," said Andy Brown, Upstream Director, Royal Dutch Shell, in the statement announcing the start of production.
"The start of production at Appomattox is only just the beginning of further maximizing the flow of resources in the prolific Norphlet surrounding Appomattox," the statement added.
The Appomattox platform and the associated pipeline, the Mattox, are joint ventures between Shell and CNOOC, China's state-owned offshore oil company. Shell owns 79% and CNOOC 21% of the joint ventures.