Hancock Whitney Corp. reported net income of $83.9 million, or 96 cents per share, in the third quarter, up from $58.9 million, or 68 cents per share, during the same period last year.
The third-quarter figures included nearly $5 million, or 5 cents per share, of non-operating items.
The Gulfport, Mississippi bank, which merged with New Orleans-based Whitney seven years ago, also closed on its acquisition of Capital One's trust and asset management business during the period.
"The third quarter’s results reflect steady progress toward achieving our goals and enhancing shareholder value,” President and CEO John M. Hairston said in a statement.