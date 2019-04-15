While casino winnings across Louisiana were down in March compared with a year ago, the New Orleans gambling market was up 5.6%.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated $246.3 million in winnings in March, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was down 2.5% from the nearly $252.6 million they took in during March 2018.
Video poker revenue was up 3.8% during that same period to $60.8 million from $58.6 million.
Gambling revenue in the Crescent City was up from $56.7 million to $59.9 million.
The Harrah’s casino saw the biggest gain, posting nearly $29 million in winnings. That was up 8% from the $26.8 million the property brought in during March 2018.
The three riverboats had a 3.7% gain in revenue to $26.3 million from $25.4 million. Boomtown New Orleans had a 5% increase to $11.7 million from $11.1 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia had a 4.5% gain to $4.4 million from $4.2 million. Treasure Chest had a 2% increase in winnings to $10.3 million from $10.1 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up 1.8% to $4.6 million from $4.5 million the year before.
Casino winnings in the Baton Rouge market were down 13.8% in March from a year ago, continuing an extended losing streak for properties in the market. Winnings at its three riverboats dropped from $27.4 million to $23.6 million in the past year. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017. The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 39.3% to $3.2 million. The other downtown riverboat, Hollywood Casino, had a 7.1% drop from nearly $5.5 million to $4.6 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge was down 7.8% to $14.7 million.
In other markets, Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up 1.8% to $4.6 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 0.7% to $67.8 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 7% to $86.5 million.