Bernhard LLC, a privately owned engineering, mechanical and electrical contractor, is consolidating its New Orleans-area offices into a national corporate headquarters going in The Galleria in Metairie in early 2020.
About 250 people will initially work at the office at One Galleria Boulevard, about 10 of them coming from Baton Rouge, but the expectations are to expand the operations.
Bernhard LLC, founded in 1919, is made up of four companies: Bernhard Energy, Bernhard MCC, E.P. Breaux and Bernhard TME. The company has more than 2,000 employees across the U.S., with more than half of the workforce based in Louisiana.
The company's corporate headquarters are currently at 8555 United Plaza Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Chuck Visser, an executive vice president with Bernhard MCC, said the move will have little impact on the size of the company's Baton Rouge workforce. About 10 employees will be shifted out of Baton Rouge to Metairie.
“Most of our people in Baton Rouge with a corporate function have two offices,” Visser said. “A lot of people are scrambling back and forth between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.”
The consolidation will not only allow the corporate team to have easier interactions with the Metairie staff, but it will consolidate Bernhard LLC’s space in the city. Currently, about 200 workers are spread across three separate buildings at the intersection of 17th Street and Ridgelake Drive, off North Causeway Boulevard. Putting all of the employees under a single roof will make the business more efficient, Visser said.
Bernhard LLC is one of several companies owned and operated individually by Bernhard Capital Partners Management LP, a private equity firm based in Baton Rouge. The firm has raised more than $2 billion in committed capital and strategic co-investment since its inception in 2013. The worldwide portfolio companies of Bernhard Capital employ more than 18,000 people.
Bernhard LLC's areas of business include turnkey development, financing, design, construction, operations and maintenance for health care, governmental, education, institutional, commercial and industrial customers.
"This is an exciting growth period for Bernhard," said Ed Tinsley, Bernhard LLC's chief executive officer. "For more than 100 years, Bernhard has called Louisiana home. This move will help us continue building the next 100 years of Bernhard in Louisiana as we advance our historical lines of business and simultaneously invest in the future of energy technology, efficiency and related services.”
GNO Inc. said the direct jobs in Bernhard LLC’s new Metairie headquarters will help drive another 328 indirect jobs, totaling more than $42 million in annual salaries and contributing nearly $60 million annually to the metro New Orleans economy.
In addition to Bernhard LLC, other companies owned and operated separately by Bernhard Capital Partners Management LP are:
- Brown & Root Industrial Services in Baton Rouge, provides industrial services for refineries, petrochemical, chemical and manufacturing plants; Atlas, design, construction engineering, construction management, materials testing and land acquisition services.
- Epic Piping in Livingston, pipe fabrication for refining, liquefied natural gas, petrochemical and other users.
- Atlas in Austin, Texas, design, construction engineering, construction management, materials testing and land acquisition services.
- Charah in Louisville, Kentucky, environmental and maintenance services for power generation industry; and United Utility, electric transmission, distribution and related services for the utility industry.
- United Utility, in Charlotte, North Carolina, electric transmission, distribution and related services for the utility industry.