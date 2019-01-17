Gymboree has filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time in as many years, but this time the children's clothing retailer will begin winding down operations for good, affecting four affiliated stores in the New Orleans area and Lake Charles.
The San Francisco company said late Wednesday that it will close all of its Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores and attempt to sell its Janie and Jack business, intellectual property and online business. The company has Gymboree and Janie and Jack stores in Lakeside Mall in Metairie; a Gymboree in The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans; and Crazy 8 in Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles, according to its websites.
During its previous restructuring in 2017, the retailer closed 350 stores, including Gymborees at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Esplanade Mall in Kenner and Tanger Outlets in Gonzales and Crazy 8 stores at the Gonzales Tanger and in the Mall of Acadiana in Lafayette.
"The company has worked diligently in recent months to explore options for Gymboree Group and its brands, and we are saddened and highly disappointed that we must move ahead with a wind-down of the Gymboree and Crazy 8 businesses," CEO Shaz Kahng said.
Gymboree, which began offering classes for mothers and their children in 1976, runs 380 Gymboree stores in the U.S. and Canada. When it first sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2017, it ran 1,300 stores.
The company has suffered in the post-recession years like almost all mall-based retail stores. Steep declines in mall traffic and the shift online have devastated many traditional retailers. This week, 132-year-old department-store chain Sears averted liquidation when billionaire Eddie Lampert won tentative approval for a $5 billion plan to keep it in business.
Gymboree was bought by the private equity firm Bain Capital for $1.8 billion in 2010 and taken private.