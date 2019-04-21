Health innovation conference scheduled
A health innovation conference will be from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 22 to address two areas that are transforming population health and attracting investment from venture capitalists: cost control and better patient engagement.
The INVEST Pop Health conference will be at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, 1700 Tulane Ave., Suite 1000. It is being hosted by the New Orleans Business Alliance and MedCity News, a national health care publication.
The conference convenes venture capitalists, hospital executives, payers, life science companies and startup entrepreneurs with population health experts and businesses from around the country to discuss innovations that improve the well-being of whole populations and communities.
“This conference is part of our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors while accelerating the diversification of our local economy,” said Quentin Messer Jr., president and chief executive officer of the New Orleans Business Alliance.
The summit also will feature 10 startups focused on chronic disease management and population health — such as medical device, diagnostic and digital health companies or health services. The startups answer questions from investor judges. Based on the presentations and an audience poll, one of the 10 will be named 2019 INVEST Population Health Leader.
Conference registration and startup entries are at events.medcitynews.com/invest-population-health.
Training program targets N.O. East
The Urban League's Strive Core Training program and the Career and Workforce Fundamentals Boot camps recently graduated a group of participants targeting jobs for a PJ's Coffee in New Orleans East through a partnership between the Urban League and Crescent City Coffee LLC.
"This cohort was different from previous classes in that it was strategically targeted at residents in the New Orleans East community and there was an opportunity for immediate employment upon completion of the training," said Cherie LaCour-Duckworth, Urban League of Louisiana's vice president of workforce development. "It made sense for us to hold recruitment, informational sessions, and professional development training in the community where the business planned to open its doors. New Orleans East residents will have an opportunity to compete for jobs close to where they live and will begin to see a shift in economic development in the area. Our goal was to provide PJ's with well-trained, prepared workers."
In late 2018, Stephanie Chambliss and Elwood McCoy, of Crescent City Coffee LLC, co-owners of PJ's Coffee New Orleans East, were struggling to find qualified job applicants for their new location on Read Boulevard. Chambliss reached out to the Urban League of Louisiana's Office of Workforce Development for assistance to recruit and train potential workers. The Urban League began recruiting career seekers within the community for the Strive Core and boot camp programs and 10 PJ's jobs. Nine of the 16 graduates were awarded jobs at PJ's.
In partnership with the New Orleans Business Alliance and Strive International, the Urban League of Louisiana's Office of Workforce Development is one of five Opportunity Centers in New Orleans using the Strive Core Training curriculum. The goal of the professional development program is to prepare job seekers with the tools needed to sustain employment and move up within their profession. The 160-hour program is taught in a work-simulated style for four weeks.
"The collaboration with PJ's Coffee in New Orleans East is just one example of the Urban League of Louisiana living its mission, to promote and facilitate economic self reliance for residents of New Orleans and across the state," said Judy Reese Morse, Urban League of Louisiana president and chief executive officer.