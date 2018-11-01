Jones Walker is expanding its housing industry team by adding the members of a Birmingham, Alabama, law firm.
All the members of Liles & Rushin will join the Jones Walker office in Birmingham, effective Nov. 19. Kelly Rushin Lewis is set to take over as the leader of Jones Walker’s national housing industry team, while Brandon Hughey is joining the firm as a partner.
“We are proud of the successful practice we have built over the past 11 years at Liles & Rushin and in our years prior to forming Liles & Rushin,” Lewis said. “We look forward to continuing to offer the same high level of service that our clients have come to expect with the enhanced capabilities that Jones Walker provides.”
Officials with Jones Walker, which is based in New Orleans, said Liles & Rushin is known for its high level of knowledge about Low Income Housing Tax Credit matters. “Kelly and her team have built an impressive national affordable housing practice that both enhances and complements our services here at Jones Walker,” said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.
Jones Walker has offices across the country, including locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Houston, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.