Sazerac Co., a New Orleans-based distillery, has completed its $550 million purchase of 19 liquor brands from Diageo, a deal that includes such bar staples as Seagram’s VO Canadian whisky, Myers’s Rum and Booth’s gin.
The sale was set for completion in early 2019, but the deal closed Friday.
The deal comes nearly three years after Sazerac bought the Southern Comfort and Tuaca alcohol brands from Brown-Forman Corp. for $543.5 million.
This acquisition, like that one, largely involves adding iconic but struggling brands with the hope of reinvigorating them with new marketing initiatives to help rebuild the brands.
News of the deal with British-based Diageo was announced in November.
"We are delighted to acquire these iconic brands from Diageo and are looking forward to working closely with our wholesalers and customers to provide the focus to maximize the full global potential of the brands," Sazerac Chief Operating Officer Jake Wenz said in a statement.
Sazerac's other brands include Buffalo Trace and Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.
As part of the deal, Diageo also agreed to enter into long-term supply contracts with Sazerac for five of the brands, each for a period of 10 years. Supply of all other brands will transition to Sazerac within a one-year period from completion of the deal.
Diageo's alcohol brands include spirits, beer and wine such as Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Tracing its history to 1850, Sazerac is one of New Orleans' oldest family-owned companies and one of America's oldest family-owned, privately held distillers. In addition to Louisiana, Sazerac has operations in Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland and California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada.
Meanwhile, Sazerac is building a museum at Canal and Magazine streets in the Central Business District that will be dedicated to its namesake cocktail and other aspects of local cocktail history. The building will include a gift shop and offices for Sazerac's local staff. The museum is slated to open next summer.