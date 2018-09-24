The Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad will hold special meetings Tuesday evening to finalize an agreement to redevelop the former Avondale Shipyard site.

The meetings will be held at 5 p.m. in the port’s main auditorium. The agenda lists a single action: to approve a resolution authorizing a cooperative endeavor agreement between the port commission, the railroad corporation, Jefferson Parish and Avondale Marine LLC to redevelop the site.

Last week, the port commission and the Jefferson Parish Council backed a deal in which Hilco Global, an Illinois financial services firm, and T. Parker Host Inc., a Virginia-based shipping company would buy the 206-acre site and redevelop it.

Renee Dolese, a spokeswoman for the port commission, said some language about tariffs needed to be cleared up for the final version of the agreement. The port controls tariffs for Avondale.

Avondale Marine plans to turn the site into a multimodal waterfront industrial park with both small and large companies on the site. Company officials have compared their plans to similar projects in other parts of the U.S., including the redevelopment of a 3,100-acre former Bethlehem Steel site in Baltimore into the cargo facility Tradepoint Atlantic.

The Avondale site offers several advantages for a transit and logistics facility: significant crane capacity and about 8,000 feet of riverfront and deepwater access.

Officials estimate redeveloping the Avondale site could bring more than 2,000 jobs back to the area. The plan is for the port to help Avondale Marine offer container cargo services and build a railroad spur to the property to allow for rail access. Avondale Marine will pay for the rail spur.

Avondale Shipyard was at one time the largest private employer in the state. But in 2011, then-owner Northrop Grumman announced plans to consolidate all its shipbuilding efforts in Mississippi. In 2013, the last ship built at Avondale was completed.