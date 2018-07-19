Ballard Brands in Covington has purchased along with partners the Garces Group of Philadelphia, a restaurant and catering company with several Latin-American concepts that could make their way to Louisiana.
Ballard Brands is operated by brothers Paul, Steven and Scott Ballard, operating brands such as PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, WOW Café and New Orleans Roast Coffee & Tea.
“We see this acquisition as an opportunity to expand our unique, flavorful offerings to not only a new region, but also to learn from the high-end culinary and service expertise Chef Jose (Garces) brings to the table," Steven Ballard said. "We also see opportunities to introduce chef’s rich Latin-American roots and concepts to New Orleans’ diverse culinary scene.”
The Garces Group acquisition was made through 3BM1, a partnership that includes David Maser, a Philadelphia attorney and investor, and Ronnie Artigues, Ballard Brands' general counsel, who will serve as chief executive officer of the Philadelphia-based operations.
As part of the deal, the Ballards and their investment partners acquired Garces Philadelphia restaurants Amada, Tinto, Village Whiskey, The Olde Bar, JG Domestic, Volvér, and full-service catering division, Garces Events.
Garces Group was founded by Chef Jose Garces, an Iron Chef and James Beard Award winner. He remains in a leadership position as chief culinary officer.
“Chef Jose is a culinary expert who brings a renowned reputation and vision to our team — and we’re thrilled for the new partnership,” said Scott Ballard. “We look forward to exploring new ideas and expansion in Louisiana, Philadelphia and beyond.”
The Ballards founded Ballard Brands in 2001 after years of owning and operating retail beverage franchises. Since then, Ballard Brands has opened locations in 30 states and three countries. With the addition of the Garces restaurants, the Ballard portfolio will include 165 locations and about 1,450 employees.
Ballard Brands' restaurant portfolio also includes The Original City Diner, Boardhouse Serious Sandwiches, Richard Fiske and Ole Saint. Through its Outstanding Management Group, the company manages Eloisa Restaurant and Filmore in the Oaks. Ballard Brands also operates wholesale brand New Orleans Roast coffee, which is sold in grocery stores and is in restaurants, hotels, airports and convenience stores.
“I look forward to working with the Ballard team to continue building on the success we’ve seen over the years at our restaurants and to identify new concepts that will excite our customers,” Garces said. “New Orleans is one of the culinary capitals of the world, so I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
“Partnering with Garces Group was a strategic move for our company and our long-term vision to offer a full suite of hospitality brands focused on creating memorable moments for our customer through unique flavors and outstanding service,” said Paul Ballard.