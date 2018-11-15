Louisiana casinos brought in 5.1 percent less in winnings from gamblers in October compared to a year earlier, with the New Orleans gambling market posting another year-over-year decline.
Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and the land-based Harrah’s casino in New Orleans collectively brought in about $188 million in October, down more than $10 million from October 2017. The figures were released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
New Orleans’ gambling market saw a 3.7 percent decline in winnings over the year to $46.6 million from $48.4 million a year ago.
Harrah’s casino in New Orleans, the state’s only land-based casino, pulled in nearly $22.4 million, down 9.3 percent from October 2017, when it reported $24.6 million.
The New Orleans region’s riverboat casinos saw higher revenue in October, up 1.6 percent compared from last year. Treasure Chest was the only one of New Orleans’ three riverboat casinos to report declining revenue over the year, down $362,407 or 4.2 percent. Amelia Belle and Boomtown saw gains of 4.5 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.
The Fair Grounds racetrack saw higher revenue, up 4.4 percent from $3.2 million to nearly $3.4 million.
The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge saw revenue fall by 17.6 percent over the year. The market, which is made up of the L’Auberge, Belle and Hollywood casinos, has not seen a yearly gain in revenue since August 2017.
Each of Baton Rouge’s casinos saw winnings fall by more than $1 million compared to last October, and L’Auberge reported the largest dollar decline of $1.5 million, or 11.7 percent.
The Belle of Baton Rouge reported a $1.3 million, or 32.8 percent drop, while Hollywood casino reported a $1.1 million, or 21.1 percent decline.
Collectively, the Baton Rouge market brought in $18.5 million in October, down from $22.5 million the previous year.
Revenue from video poker terminals at Louisiana’s 1,687 locations was up 5.8 percent in October, to $48.3 million.
The Lake Charles market was down nearly 6 percent to $67.2 million. The Shreveport market’s revenue was flat at $49.6 million. The Acadiana market, composed of Evangeline Downs, was down 1.7 percent over the year to $6.1 million.