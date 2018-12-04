The Diamond Green Diesel facility in Norco is set for a major expansion, with a $1.1 billion investment from Valero Energy Corporation and Darling Ingredients Inc. set to more than double its annual capacity for production of renewable diesel.
The investment, which was approved by the Diamond Green Diesel board of directors in November, will result in the construction of a second plant parallel to the existing facility, according to a St. Charles Parish news release.
That will increase the facility’s capacity for diesel production from 375 million gallons annually to 675 million, according to the news release.
The new development will also allow for the production of naphtha, a flammable oil obtained through distilling coal, shale or petroleum. More than 50 million gallons of that will be able to be produced annually, according to the news release.
"This expansion will be an asset to our parish," said St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran. "Valero and Diamond Green Diesel have been great industry partners. They not only provide jobs in our parish, but they also are generous in giving back to our community. I am grateful Darling Ingredients Inc. chose our Norco facility to invest in."
The Diamond Green Diesel facility is a joint venture between Valero and Darling, which primarily serves to process animal fats, used cooking oil and inedible corn oil into renewable diesel fuel, according to the facility’s website.
Valero is a petroleum refining company based out of San Antonio. Darling primarily creates natural ingredients for customers in the feed, bioenergy and pharmaceutical industries by converting animal by-products and recycled oils.