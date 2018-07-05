Whiskey barrels are piled in a heap Wednesday, July 4, 2018, after the rest of the Barton 1792 Distillery, a whiskey storage warehouse, collapsed in Bardstown, Kentucky, nearly two weeks after part of the decades-old structure came crashing down. No injuries were reported in either collapse, said Nelson County Emergency Management spokesman Milt Spalding. (WLKY-TV, CBS Louisville via AP)