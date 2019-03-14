Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women’s and Children in Metairie is shortening its name to Tulane Lakeside Hospital to reflect an expanded focus on adult services.
The hospital is adding an adult intensive care unit, expanded orthopedic capabilities and other services to its women’s, obstetrics and neonatal intensive care services.
Tulane Pediatrics’ recent partnership with Children’s Hospital of New Orleans has created an opportunity to expand adult services because some previous pediatric inpatient services are shifting to Children’s, said Tara Beth Anderson, Tulane Health System’s associate chief nursing officer who oversees clinical operations at Tulane Lakeside.
Tulane physicians will still see patients at the pediatric general and specialty clinics on the Tulane Lakeside campus, she said, as well as serve the needs of the babies in the Tulane NICU.
“Just as a family’s health care needs change over time, so too should we adapt the services we provide to best meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. William Lunn, president and CEO of Tulane Health System. “As we look at the health care resources available in Jefferson Parish, paired with the changes inherent in an aging population, expanding our scope at Tulane Lakeside to include more adult services is best for all involved.”
In addition to the development of a total knee and hip replacement center and a larger presence of the Tulane Sports Medicine Institute on the Tulane Lakeside campus, the hospital also is investing in new robotic surgery technology that will increase the accuracy and precision of shoulder and knee replacements.
Tulane Lakeside will continue to offer adult and pediatric emergency services, as well as inpatient rehabilitation services. Adult specialty services such as cardiology and urology have begun offering clinics on or near the Tulane Lakeside campus, and other specialties are being explored.
The hospital also will continue to build on women’s care, with enhanced imaging services and continued support of its Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
“Since its founding in 1964, Tulane Lakeside’s focus has been on moms and babies, and that focus will remain,” Anderson said. “We’re excited to now offer that same level of compassionate, expert care to entire families across all stages of life.”
The hospital’s name will officially change when new signage is fabricated and installed later this spring.