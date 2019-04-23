The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's board faced another headache over its controversial hotel project, as a local union urged it to reject the hotel because of the past involvement of the prospective project leader in privatized federal prisons.

Gabby Bolden-Shaw, vice president of the Unite Here Local 23 that represents about 1,700 hospitality workers in New Orleans, and other union members delivered a letter to the board on Tuesday urging it to reject the current proposal for a 1,200-room Omni Hotel on the Convention Center's undeveloped acres south of the main hall.

The proposal currently under consideration is led by Baton Rouge-based non-profit Provident Resources Group, which via a complicated legal structure would own the $558 million development and fund it by issuing tax-exempt bonds.

PRG, which was founded in 1999 by Baton Rouge lawyer Steve Hicks, owned 10 privatized federal prisons from 2001 through 2012, which were operated by the company now known as GEO Group, the country's largest operator of private prisons.

"It feels like a slap in the face to know this board might work with an organization that has a history of acquiring, financing, owning, leasing, and contracting for the operation of correctional facilities," said Bolden-Shaw. "New Orleans has long had one of the highest incarceration rates per capita among U.S. cities (and) this disproportionately impacts communities of color and working class families."

Wanda Pore, a Unite Here Local 23 member and worker for Centerplate, which is contracted to provide catering services for the Convention Center, said: "We aren’t opposed to a hotel being built here. But we are opposed to a hotel being owned by an organization that in the past has owned, leased, or contracted to operate a correctional facility."

Union officials would not say what further action might be taken if the board proceeds with PRG.

"The (Convention Center) Authority respects Unite Here’s position," said Tim Hemphill, a spokesman for the Convention Center. "It should be noted that the Authority has yet to consider an agreement for developing a hotel."

Hicks said he is perplexed by the union's action.

"Maybe they aren't aware that we share their concerns," he said. "Seven years ago the board adopted a policy that we will no longer be involved in privatized correctional facilities for the same reason the people picketing are protesting, because there is such a high percentage are people of color in America's prisons."