Property insurance rates will fall by an average of 8.3 percent in 2019 for policyholders with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state's insurer of last resort.
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Wednesday he approved the rate decrease after conducting a required actuarial analysis.
"This decrease will continue to provide welcome financial relief to the 1,628 existing as well as new commercial policyholders when these rates become effective Feb. 1, 2019," Donelon said in a statement.
The figures represent the second straight year rates have fallen for Citizens policyholders, the department said. In 2018, rates fell by an average of 5.2 percent compared to 2017.
The reductions are the result of favorable loss experience and a soft reinsurance market, the department said.