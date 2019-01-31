US Foods has started work on an expansion of its F. Christiana distribution facility in Marrero, a project that will triple its size and create 45 jobs.
The company first announced the deal last May, and said it would retain 140 existing jobs at the site. Construction is expected to last until 2020, and the hiring for the new jobs won't begin until after the project is complete, Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration said Thursday.
US Foods is one of the country's largest food distributors, and acquired the F. Christiana operations in 2017.
The company will get an incentive package from the state that includes a $1.5 million grant and a $561,000 loan for infrastructure upgrades. It will also receive tax breaks from the state's Enterprise Zone program.
The jobs will have an average salary of $46,000, plus benefits, Edwards' administration said.