Nearly $150 million has been spent transforming the long-faded Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard commercial corridor in the past decade, with new housing, restaurants and offices for nonprofit groups filling out vacant, blighted properties.
Now, city officials and neighborhood boosters are looking forward to bringing back the last vacant structure in the street's 1600 block, breaking ground last week on a gut renovation that will leave in place the building's original façade.
The $2.4 million project will restore the building at 1626 O.C. Haley Blvd., opening up ground-level retail space and providing office space for the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, a nonprofit developer, and the property’s owner, Gideon Community Development Corp., an affiliate of the nearby Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church.
Built in 1913, the two-story brick building on what was then known as Dryades Street was designed by Leon Weiss, a well-known Louisiana architect whose firm also designed Charity Hospital and the state Capitol.
The property initially housed a Grand Leader department store. By the mid-1920s, a McCrory's five-and-dime store had opened up in the space, remaining in business for about four decades.
From the mid-1960s into the 1970s, the building housed various neighborhood improvement groups, including the Central City Economic Opportunity Corp.
But more recently, it has sat vacant, the windows and doors partially boarded up, the roof collapsed and the interior beams exposed to the elements. Murals were painted on the boards outside.
Members of the Gloryland Church and officials with GCHP broke ground Thursday on the renovation, which is expected to take about nine months.
Gideon CDC bought the property in 2002 with plans to fix it up as part of a wider community revitalization effort that was delayed when Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.
In 2015, after seeing work that GCHP had done elsewhere in Central City, Gideon reached out to it for help in finding a way to move ahead with the project.
To get it done, GCHP drew on a mix of funding sources, including $500,000 in financing from the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, $1.2 million from IberiaBank and $632,000 in federal and state historic restoration tax credits.
NORA also kicked in $37,500 through a grant program that helps property owners cover the costs of façade improvements.
A few years ago, there wasn’t a single occupied structure in the 1600 block. But that’s changed dramatically.
GCHP has had a hand in roughly $114 million worth of development projects in the area since 2007, starting in the 1700 block with the Ashé Cultural Arts Center and Venus Gardens, a $5.4 million transformation of a former department store into 30 apartments and space for events, a gallery and offices.
Since then, another $38 million been invested by other developers. That’s in addition to millions spent by the city and state on infrastructure repairs.
Together, the flurry of development activity has reshaped the neighborhood. The 1600 block now includes an array of popular businesses, including Café Reconcile and the Orleans Coffee House, as well as the NET Charter School, the Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center and the Youth Empowerment Project.
The historic corridor’s first boom came with the opening in 1849 of the Dryades Market, a public market that anchored the neighborhood for nearly a century. Into the 1940s and 1950s, the boulevard was a popular shopping and entertainment alternative to Canal Street. But by the 1980s, many of the buildings in the 10-block strip, including many large former stores, sat vacant.
Kathy Laborde, the president of GCHP, called renovation of the former McCrory's store "another symbol, another signal, that there’s still more work to be done, but there’s still people willing to invest here.”
Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist’s pastor, Norman Stovall, also views the project through the lens of a broader revitalization vision.
“Having somewhere to go on the boulevard for enjoyment, for education, for pleasure, for church, and to bring back the foot traffic — I think that’s the right direction,” Stovall said.
Although there’s not much to the structure at 1626 now, much of the original façade remains intact, and the 1600 block is the only continuous row of buildings along O.C. Haley waiting to be rehabbed in which that’s the case.
“No other block on the boulevard is the way it was in the heyday,” said Linda Pompa, executive director of the Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard Merchants & Business Association.
“It’s kind of cool,” Pompa added. “It’s kind of our showcase block.”