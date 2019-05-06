A crowd of employees gather to watch bank leaders cut a ribbon at the new Hancock Whitney Bank headquarters at 701 Poydras St. in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. After 108 years, the 600 employees of what is now Hancock Whitney Bank are leaving the company's iconic St. Charles Avenue complex and moving to 701 Poydras St. which was formerly known as One Shell Square and is now renamed Hancock Whitney Center.