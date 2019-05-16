An international corporate alliance has opened a production plant in Slidell that will be its first in North America and become its U.S. headquarters.
The plant opened Thursday by Advanced Sinter Metal Technologies Inc. and Sinter Metal Technologies will manufacture metal parts using powder metal technology through the process of sintering. The plant will create 15 new direct jobs, with an average salary of $55,000 per year including benefits, for an annual payroll of more than $800,000. The total capital investment by ASMT Inc. into the region will be $5 million by the end of 2019.
ASMT Inc. will be headquartered, along with manufacturing operations, in the old Textron building at 2589 Front Street in Slidell.
For the Turkish-Liechtenstein-based companies, the U.S. plant marks the first time the alliance is able to serve the market in an expanded role beyond distribution centers and warehouses. As the Slidell location grows to be ASMT Inc’s U.S. headquarters, it will also host research and development for North America, officials said.
The foreign direct investment project represents the first capital investment in Louisiana from the Republic of Turkey and the Principality of Liechtenstein.