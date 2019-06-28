Lying on its side, the 537,000-gallon liquid hydrogen tank at the heart of America’s upcoming space missions looks like a giant pill.
But when it’s upright, and the other four pieces of what’s called the core stage of the Space Launch System are assembled, they will produce two million pounds of thrust that can push 70 metric tons of payload into low earth orbit.
That push won’t get NASA where it wants to go: to the moon, and eventually to Mars. But when it is combined with the two disposable solid rocket boosters, it will enable an upper stage rocket, a crew capsule and a host of electronics to attempt longer journeys than ever before, officials said.
Funding uncertainties and questions about the viability of the program remain. But Friday, NASA officials and others gathered that the cavernous Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East to tout the near-completion of the core stage that will be attached to what is being called Artemis I, an unmanned mission planned for 2020 that will take a capsule 40,000 miles beyond the moon and back.
Artemis I will also hopefully provide reams of intel and experience that will enable NASA to send manned missions to moon orbit in 2022 and actually land on the moon in 2024.
“We are in a transformational era in human spaceflight,” NASA Deputy Administrator James Morhard said Friday. “Artemis is the torchbringer.”
Longterm, the Artemis missions and the core stage rocket are part of what is being touted as the Space Launch System. It’s NASA’s flagship name for a long-range plan that they hope to eventually use to send humans to Mars.
Up close, SLS will bear some resemblance to the Saturn V rockets that carried the Apollo missions into space. Artemis’ core stage rocket will be 212 feet long. Currently, it’s about 190 feet long as they await the attachment of the rocket section, which will include four rocket engines repurposed from the shuttle program.
Astronaut Ricky Arnold flew a shuttle mission in 2009 and later spent nearly 200 days aboard the International Space Station in 2018. He hailed the project and noted that one of the engines scheduled to propel Artemis I was on the shuttle for the same mission he was.
“It’s nice to see an old friend getting ready to fly,” he said.
NASA expects to complete construction of the Core State later this year. Then, the rocket -- with its four engines -- will be placed on a barged and floated to Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, officials said.
There, it will be strapped onto the B-2 test stand and test fired for just under 500 seconds, or exactly as long as it will fire during the launch. If all goes well in the test, the rocket will be taken to Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where it will be combined with the other components and prepared for a planned fall 2020 launch.
Morhard said Friday that though fall 2020 is the target, the calendar of planned launch days is still being reviewed, and he was not willing to commit to a hard date for the launch.
Critics of the program have questioned whether NASA will get the money to finish the program, or even whether it’s a viable plan for getting to space. Several private companies are also partnering with NASA in developing different parts of the SLS program.
Morhard touted the program as the best possible use of NASA’s financial and intellectual capital, but noted that officials were planning for any number of contingencies based on what Congress does with the agency’s budget.
“We’re working with OMB and the Hill,” he said, referring to Congress and the federal budgeting office.
Inside Michoud, however, work continues. In another section of the massive facility, workers were using a crane to lift a giant aluminum cylinder into what is known as the vertical assembly facility. Five of these “barrels,” as they are called, will be welded together to create the hydrogen tank for the second Artemis mission.
The work, said NASA’s Lonnie Dutreix, could only happen at Michoud.
“For NASA, the only factory that can do this is Michoud,” he said. The building in which the core stage is being constructed covers more than 43 acres and is 2.2 million square feet.
It’s appropriate, he said, given New Orleans’ long association with the space program. Components for the Apollo missions were constructed here, as were the large central tank that fueled the shuttle launches.
“You just can’t build this anywhere else,” he said.
Morhard said that NASA hoped its efforts could be not just for the benefit of Americans.
“We do it because we want to help the human condition,” he said. “Not just for us.”