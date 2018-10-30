A three-day conference hosted next month by the New Orleans BioInnovation Center is slated to highlight scientific research being conducted within Louisiana universities and startups.
The Innovation Louisiana Conference, scheduled for Nov. 12-14, aims to help raise awareness among entrepreneurs and innovators and provide networking opportunities. Gov. John Bel Edwards and State Secretary of Health Rebekah Gee are both slated to speak.
The conference will include educational sessions covering topics relevant to biotechnology startups, including a panel discussion with experts focused on combating the opioid crisis. Investors will be able to learn about the life-science industry, and attorneys can earn continuing legal education credits.
Four finalists will compete for cash and investment prizes in the annual BioChallenge pitch competition Nov. 14 at the Joy Theater. Prizes include $25,000 cash, the Biofund Investment Prize of $25,000, and a $2,500 cash prize decided by the audience. The pitch event will be held Nov. 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Joy, which is located at 1200 Canal St.