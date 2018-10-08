JPMorgan Chase & Co. will provide a $1 million grant to help spur economic development along the four-mile Claiborne Avenue corridor.
The grant, which was announced Monday, is being distributed to HousingNOLA, nonprofit business development center NewCorp and LiftFund, a nonprofit small business lender, as part of JPMogan’s $125 million, five-year Partnerships for Raising Opportunity in Neighborhoods Competition.
“We are excited to receive this $1 million grant, which will enable Housing NOLA to make a significant and lasting investment into the Claiborne Corridor and its surrounding neighborhoods by providing much-needed affordable housing opportunities and spurring equitable development,” said Andreanecia Morris, executive director of HousingNOLA.
HousingNOLA is a 10-year partnership between the community leaders, and dozens of public, private and nonprofit organizations working to solve New Orleans’ affordable housing problems.