After nearly a century of publishing, including some early works of William Faulkner, Gretna's Pelican Publishing is being sold by owner Kathleen Calhoun Nettleton to Arcadia Publishing.
The Pelican imprint and almost all of its 2,000 current and back catalog, which includes titles like "Listen, I Say Like This" by Chef Leah Chase, and James Rice's "Cajun Night Before Christmas," will be sold to Charleston, South Carolina-based Arcadia, which is expected to close the deal by May. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Arcadia CEO David Steinberger said the company intends to keep publishing in New Orleans, though exactly how the takeover will effect the 24 full-time staff in the Gretna operation has not yet been worked out.
"We see a continuing publishing program under the Pelican name focused on New Orleans and Louisiana," Steinberger said. "There is a lot of expertise in the company that we want to build on."
He said that Pelican gels well with Arcadia's strategy of focusing on local history and culture and connecting publishers and booksellers with their local communities.
"As we talk to retailers, we hear more and more that they’re thinking strategically about creating a more personally meaningful local experience," Steinberger said. "This kind of asset is really unusual. It's unusual to find a publishing imprint that has been publishing in a specific part of the country largely about that part of the country for 100 years."
Current Pelican authors include roots musician Johnette Downing, who's written a series of children's books, and Laura Dragon, author if award-winning "Hurricane Boy."
Author Walter Isaacson, who is an adviser to Arcadia, said: "As a child growing up in New Orleans I loved many of Pelican’s titles, so it is especially meaningful to have them as part of the Arcadia family.”
Isaacson, who is also on the advisory board of The Advocate, added, that “books about local history and culture are crucial to enhancing the fabric of American life.”