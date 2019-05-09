A group representing short-term rental operators in New Orleans has filed a lawsuit against the City over rules it says encroach on their rights as property owners.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by the Alliance for Neighborhood Prosperity (ANP) in Civil District Court and was timed to coincide with the introduction in the City Council of new rules that would sharply restrict short-term rentals across New Orleans.

The ANP, a well-known group representing smaller rental operators, filed for a temporary restraining order and a permanent injunction, contending that a moratorium imposed in May 2018 prevented them from renewing legally obtained short-term rental licenses. Also, that the new STR rules expected to be adopted by the Council next week would place unreasonable restrictions on STR property owners and are designed to favor hotels and motels over smaller operators.

+5 New Orleans City Planning Commission endorses stricter short-term rental rules The City Planning Commission on Tuesday night endorsed a plan that would limit short-term rentals in residential areas to owner-occupied prope…

The lawsuit contends that these restrictions amount to a deprivation of the STR-owners' property and due process rights under the Louisiana and U.S. constitutions, as well as the city's constitution, the New Orleans Home Rule Charter.

Eric Bay, chairman of ANP, says that the point of the lawsuit is not to obtain damages but to try to persuade the City to make sure those STR operators who had legally-obtained licenses before last year's moratorium are "grandfathered" in and will be able to continue to operate legally. The lawsuit argues that the City's existing zoning rules - the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance - provide for this continuing use.

"This is an opportunity for us to say politely that we'll take this as far as we need to but that it is very unnecessary because (adopting the new restrictions as currently written) will violate your own law," Bay says. "We hope the clear violations of New Orleans City Charter, Louisiana State Law, and Federal Constitution are ultimately remedied in subsequent ordinance revisions so neither party is faced with lengthy and costly legal proceedings."

But he says the ANP will initiate a federal property rights lawsuit if they are unsuccessful in the district court, and he expects that would attract backing from a wide range of property rights advocates.

Short-term rental tax increase for New Orleans passes panel; it's part of overall infrastructure package New Orleans residents would vote on whether to raise the tax on short-term rentals under legislation that passed its first legislative hurdle …

The most restrictive proposed new rule would require that short-term rentals be allowed in residential areas only if the owner lives on the site, and only one entire unit per property can be rented out.

New Orleans officials and residents have been debating for years how to regulate short-term rentals, which allow property owners to offer their homes to tourists through sites like Airbnb.

A 2017 law passed by the City Council gave wide latitude to property owners to rent rooms and whole homes throughout almost the entire city. But when new council members took office last year, they kicked off a process aimed at reining in the practice that included a moratorium on most licenses for renting entire homes and an effort generally to tighten regulations that critics said had allowed short-term rentals to crowd out residents in some neighborhoods.

Property rights law generally allows a pre-existing commercial use when there is a change in land use regulations, says John Lovett, a professor at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and a property expert. "However, the licenses granted by the city already signaled to the property owners that their right to engage in whole home rentals was contingent on annual renewal of the licenses," and the new rules would return the situation to the status quo before the experiment with whole home rentals.

But there is ambiguity, Lovett says. "I don’t know if any courts around the country have addressed the question of whether year-to-year renewable licenses can give rise to non-conforming use status when there is what scholars call a property transition—a change in land use regulation."

The ANP says that it represents the typical smaller operator in New Orleans and has not been opposed to new rules. In fact, Bay says, the ANP proposed even stricter rules in 2016 than the rules that were eventually adopted the following year.

The group says its membership demographics are 78% female and 50% minority, with many having invested in rental properties as part of their retirement plans.

"Our group is speaking up for those afraid to come forward and those whose voices have not been heard and whose legal rights are being threatened,” said Janice Burrell, ANP vice president and a retired computer science professor, who is African-American.

"As a minority female and New Orleans resident, we were promised a chance to build personal wealth, and share in our city’s hospitality industry under a legal taxable operating framework," she adds. "Through no cause of our own, this new set of guidelines seeks to take that opportunity away."

The ANP is also hoping to point out that the new restrictive rules runs counter to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's efforts to raise additional taxes from the short-term rentals sector, budgeted for around $8 million in the coming fiscal year.

“We support fair and sensible regulations, increased taxes and licensing fees and much needed continued and increased funding to the Neighborhood Housing Improvement Fund," said Mary Margaret Kean, ANP presdient. "However, we do need to both continue to operate under our previously zoned licenses and also have a fair regulatory mechanism to oversee the administration of any set of rules. Neither should be subject to current or future tides of political change.”

Jeff Adelson contributed to this article.