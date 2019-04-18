Pool Corp. in Covington reported first-quarter net income of $32.6 million, compared to $31.3 million in first-quarter 2018.
Earnings per share increased 7% to a record 80 cents, compared to 75 cents a year ago.
Net sales increased 2% to a record $597.5 million from $585.9 million in first-quarter 2018. Cooler and wetter weather, particularly in the western U.S., combined with a later Easter holiday, affected first-quarter sales, said Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO. Pool openings and normal early spring buys from customers in seasonal markets are influenced by the timing of the Easter holiday. In addition, sales were hurt by about 2% by the loss of a selling day compared to the first quarter of 2018 and 1% from unfavorable currency exchange rates.
The publicly traded company is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. It operates through 369 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, distributing more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to about 120,000 wholesale customers.