The April 2013 decision by New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the Aviation Board to move the terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport has meant jobs for thousands of area workers.

And starting May 15, airport officials say, local residents and arriving tourists will begin passing through what Landrieu has called “a world-class airport for a world-class city.”

But at Friendship Community Missionary Baptist Church, all the new terminal has brought is a damaged foundation.

The Rev. Reginald Holmes attributes a shift in the foundation to the 18-wheelers that constantly rumble past his church on Aberdeen Street in Kenner, delivering materials for the new terminal taking shape nearby and related roadway construction.

Although consultants for the airport, seeking community feedback, hosted two meetings in June 2013 at the nearby Doubletree Hotel, just 33 residents attended, according to the consultants’ report. Many residents of the Veterans Heights/Susan Park neighborhood, among them Holmes, say they never heard about those meetings, though the consultants sent out 4,000 invitations.

“I just think the community should have been involved from the start of this,” Holmes said in a recent interview. “Everybody should have had access to the table. That was not granted.”

The Veterans Heights/Susan Park neighborhood lies between Interstate 10 on the north, the airfield to the south, the St. Charles Parish line to the west and the Airport Access Road to the east. It had 5,000 residents at the time of the 2010 census.

Moving the airport’s main terminal will mean shifting passenger operations from the airport’s longtime home abutting Airline Drive to a location adjacent to Veterans Heights and Susan Park.

Local residents say airport officials treated the effects of the move on the poor, mostly black neighborhood as an afterthought. A review of minutes of Aviation Board meetings shows that neighborhood impacts were little discussed as the new terminal was planned.

For at least the first four years after it opens, drivers will reach the new terminal via a four-lane boulevard under construction that is slicing Veterans Heights in half.

The new boulevard parallels Aberdeen Street, which until recently was a quiet two-lane roadway, the continuation of Loyola Drive south of Veterans Boulevard.

Soon, officials at the state Department of Transportation and Development hope to begin construction on flyovers to and from I-10 that will further divide Veterans Heights along Aberdeen. The officials hope to inaugurate those flyovers in August 2023.

The construction of the flyovers will require DOTD officials to buy out about 20 businesses and residences. The agency has hosted two meetings recently with residents to outline the coming changes and to show the different options under consideration for the flyovers.

Holmes’ church stands on the west side of Aberdeen Street. The boulevard is on the eastern side of Aberdeen.

Its construction has already blocked pedestrians and drivers from crossing Aberdeen on 27th Street, the only east-west corridor in the subdivision.

Mark Mitchell is the pastor of New Hope Urban Family Ministries, at 27th and Gadsden streets, a few blocks away.

New Hope offers an after-school enrichment program, a summer camp and a weekend academy. Parishioners built five affordable homes in Kenner last year.

“We’re truly a community church to help rebuild and revitalize communities,” Mitchell said.

But his church is already feeling a drop-off in attendance from parishioners who live on the other side of Aberdeen and now have to walk up to Veterans Boulevard to get to the church.

“You take a community where families live, where kids play, where people go to church, and you stick a spear through it to create an access road to the airport,” Mitchell said. “The community that we were feeling safe about — they’ve taken that away.”

In December 2013, RS&H, a Florida-based engineering and architectural consulting firm, produced a lengthy environmental assessment required by the Federal Aviation Administration before work on the airport terminal could begin.

RS&H reported that a total of 33 people attended the two meetings it sponsored at the Doubletree Hotel. That low figure, plus conversations with local school officials, led the consultants to report that the idea of the new boulevard “did not result in any concerns” about closing 27th Street.

Walter Krygowski, the airport’s deputy director and chief operations officer, defended the conclusion, saying in a recent interview that officials went a step beyond what was required by holding the Doubletree events and sending out thousands of invitations.

“The FAA accepted that document and issued a finding of ‘no significant impact,’ ” Krygowski said.

Holmes’ church provides hot meals and gives away clothes on the first Saturday of every month. He said perhaps 15 percent of the people who have been coming to the church on foot no longer show up because of the roadway construction.

“I’m in support of the airport progressing, expanding, blooming,” Holmes said. “That’s wonderful. I just don’t want the people in our community to have any impact. We’re the ones affected most by this.”

Holmes, Mitchell and others feel let down by their local government officials.

Mike Yenni, now Jefferson Parish’s president, was mayor of Kenner at the time of the April 2013 announcement and for nearly three years afterward.

In an interview, Yenni said he organized meetings with local residents to discuss the project's impact and to push for them to get jobs.

One meeting took place in May 2015. Holmes was among those who attended.

Holmes said that when he presented his concerns, officials responded that the boulevard that would cut through Veterans Heights had already won approval.

“I was dumbfounded,” he said. “I thought they were seeking comments from the community and then taking them into consideration before proceeding. I was blown away. The community was outdone with those comments. Many people gave up. They felt like the train had left the station.”

Yenni said he regrets the negative impacts. But, he added, “That’s something that can happen anywhere when you have to move more traffic through a community.”

Ben Zahn, Kenner’s mayor since January 2017, said he has participated in two public meetings with residents. “It’s something we’ve inherited and have to deal with,” he said. “It’s not something we like. But it’s here.”

Landrieu, who decided along with his Aviation Board to move the terminal, declined to be interviewed for this story but wrote in an email that along with support from the airlines, “the project has had broad support from the FAA, federal, state, regional officials, and business and tourism communities. Local officials in Kenner have been involved extensively throughout the process as we have worked through drainage, noise, road access, traffic and other business and residential impacts.”

Holmes and Melvin Hurst, the pastor at Guiding Light Missionary Baptist Church, said Gregory Carroll, who represents the subdivision on the Kenner City Council, has not paid enough attention to the problem.

Carroll did not return four phone calls from The Advocate.

Hurst’s church operates out of a trailer just west of Loyola Drive at Veterans. He fears that the new roadways and extra traffic will keep parishioners away.

“I would like to see them compensate our church and Pastor Holmes’ church,” Hurst said. “We will suffer a pretty good financial hit. We have bills to pay.”

In the meantime, because of construction, Aberdeen Street has been narrowed to a one-way street heading south. That’s forcing northbound traffic to reroute to Greenwood Street, one block to the west.

“It’s bumper to bumper in afternoons,” said Amanda Mullen, who lives on Greenwood. “I can’t get out of my driveway.”

She said she had been a Landrieu fan, but her admiration has dimmed.

“I liked him, but I’d like to give him a bad word that God doesn’t want me to say,” she said. “He didn’t think of us. Either we’ll have to sell out and take a loss or be stuck here.”