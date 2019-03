First NBC Bank's former top lawyer was charged in federal court Friday with conspiracy to defraud the New Orleans bank, which failed two years ago in the biggest U.S. bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

Gregory St. Angelo served as First NBC's general counsel for a decade until 2016, and during that time, he took out tens of millions of dollars in loans from the bank. He is accused of conspiring with two former top bank officials: President and CEO Ashton Ryan, referred to in court documents as "Bank President A," and former Chief Credit Officer Bill Burnell, referred to in the documents as "Bank Officer B."

St. Angelo is the first former bank employee to be charged in the wake of the collapse, though Jeffrey Dunlap, a Slidell-based contractor, plead guilty last October to federal bank fraud charges for his part in the $1 billion bank failure. Neither Ryan nor Burnell have been charged, though the charging documents make clear that the two are targets of the federal probe.

The documents allege both Ryan and Burnell committed numerous crimes, though the two are described rather than named in keeping with Justice Department guidelines.

St. Angelo was charged in a bill of information rather than a grand jury indictment, generally a sign that a defendant has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors. He is due for a first appearance in federal court March 29.

Phil Wittmann, St. Angelo’s lawyer, said his client "is cooperating with the U.S. Attorney in an ongoing investigation of the failure of First NBC Bank and for that reason – because the investigation is ongoing -- we’re not going to have any other comment at this time.”

In the court documents filed Friday, prosecutors alleged that St. Angelo, Ryan and Burnell conspired to defraud the bank through various "false and fraudulent pretenses," and that by the time of the bank's collapse he had obtained nearly $56 million in loans and other advances through such means.

Ryan continues to maintain his innocence, according to his lawyer, Eddie Castaing.

“Anyone who committed fraud on the bank also committed fraud on Ashton Ryan and the board, and they should plead guilty," Castaing said Friday. "Ashton had nothing to do with it.”

“You can tell whoever you want that Ashton Ryan totally denies all of the allegations in the bill of information as it applies to him,” Castaing added.

First NBC, which was founded in New Orleans by Ashton in 2006 with backing by such high-profile figures as NFL stars Eli and Peyton Manning. It saw rapid growth and was taken public in 2013 at an initial valuation of more than $100 million, with the shares nearly doubling in value over its first year as a listed company.

But the bank was seized by state and federal regulators in spring 2017 after the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions became concerned that it had become overextended and was not adequately funded.

After the seizure, First NBC Bank was acquired by Mississippi-based Hancock Holding Co., the parent company of Whitney Bank, in a deal that included $1.6 billion in deposits and $1 billion in assets, including $600 million in cash. The cost to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) — an arm of the government that insures deposits— was estimated at $1 billion.

Six federal agencies – including the FBI – have been investigating the bank failure, which has led to the conviction of Dunlap last fall and to Friday’s charges against St. Angelo.

Last December, St. Angelo was effectively banned from the banking industry by the FDIC, which found that he had demonstrated a “willful disregard for the safety or soundness of the bank.” He has been the target of several lawsuits and last summer agreed to repay $30 million to a firm that bought his outstanding loans to FNBC.

The U.S. Attorney’s filing on Friday alleges that St. Angelo and several businesses owned by him – including St. Angelo Investment Company, Lismore Properties and Annadele, Inc., collectively “the entities” – were part of a conspiracy by him, Ashton and Burnell “to enrich themselves unjustly by disguising the true financial status of St. Angelo, the entities, and other borrowers, concealing the accurate performance of loans, and misrepresenting the nature of payments to St. Angelo and certain entities.”

It says that St. Angelo – with the full knowledge of Ashton and Burnell – overstated the value of his and his companies’ assets, understated their liabilities and omitted key information. They also issued new loans to pay old loans in order to conceal the borrowers’ true financial condition, issued fraudulent tax credit loans and lent to nominees that were fronts for St. Angelo.