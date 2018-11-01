Entergy Corp. reported third-quarter profit of $536 million, or $2.92 per share, compared with $398 million, or $2.21 per share, a year ago.
Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs came to $693 million, or $3.77 per share, compared with $424 million, or $2.55 per share.
The results reported Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.
The power company posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, down from $3.2 billion a year ago.