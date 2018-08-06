Only weeks after emerging from bankruptcy, New Orleans-based Harvey Gulf International Marine has made an unsolicited merger offer for rival GulfMark Offshore that pits Harvey against Tidewater in a bid for the company.
Harvey Gulf's proposal would give its leadership and investors majority control of Houston-based GulfMark. Both companies acknowledged the offer Monday. GulfMark's shareholders would own about 41 percent of the combined company, which would be overseen by Harvey Gulf CEO Shane Guidry.
The offer comes weeks after GulfMark announced that it reached a deal to be acquired by offshore service vessel company Tidewater in an all-stock transaction that would create a $1.25 billion combined company and enable Tidewater to expand its position in the North Sea.
That proposal called for operating the combined company under the Tidewater brand. It would create the industry’s largest fleet of supply vessels and save Tidewater roughly $30 million by fourth-quarter 2019, the company said last month. As part of the deal, GulfMark shareholders would receive 1.1 shares of Tidewater common stock for each share held.
However, Harvey Gulf contends that its offer would mean an almost 24 percent premium over the value of stock that's tied to the Tidewater proposal.
Harvey Gulf's proposal, which was made Aug. 1, is based on a valuation of Harvey's operations at $900 million. Harvey Gulf provides offshore supply, crew and multipurpose construction and support vessels for Gulf of Mexico deepwater drilling operations.
GulfMark plans to review Harvey Gulf's offer, but said Monday that its board believes moving ahead with Tidewater is the best move.
As of now, the deal with Tidewater is expected to close by the fourth quarter. Earlier this year, Tidewater began winding down its New Orleans operations in favor of Houston after more than six decades of being headquartered in the Crescent City.
Harvey Gulf Marine and Tidewater both have been through bankruptcy reorganizations, the result of a global slowdown in oil-drilling activity and a prolonged slump in oil prices.
Tidewater emerged last year from a prepackaged bankruptcy proceeding that wiped out $1.6 billion in debt.
Earlier this year, Harvey Gulf gained approval in 77 days for its reorganization, which involved a debt for equity swap. At the time, Harvey Gulf had about $1.2 billion in debt.