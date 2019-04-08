The arrival of DXC Technology in New Orleans last year was hailed as a milestone in the city's efforts to diversify its economy and attract high-paying, tech sector jobs to the downtown area.
Now the building that was renamed in its honor is up for sale and real-estate professionals are divided over whether that signals improvement in the stagnant downtown office real-estate sector, or is an aberration in a market that has been propped up by large-scale conversion to hotel and residential space.
The Virginia-based DXC opened its first North American "Technology Center" last spring at 1615 Poydras Street, formerly known as the Freeport McMoRan building and located directly across from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The company leased nearly one-third of the 500,000 square foot space, with an option to lease up to 54% of the office space to house the 2,000 workers it plans to locate there by 2024, and the building was renamed the DXC Technology Center.
The owners, which include New Orleans businessman Frank Stewart, Frank Levy and other minority partners, say they have begun marketing the property with a view to completing a sale by the end of the year.
It is a rare sale of a prime Central Business District office building - there are only 15 so-called "Class A" office buildings downtown, and the last to sell was the 1.2 million-square-feet One Shell Square in 2015, going for an estimated $172 million, according to New Orleans commercial real estate firm Corporate Realty.
Evan Stone, the broker at CBRE who is handling the DXC building sale, said it is a sign that New Orleans' downtown office market is being underpinned by a nascent tech sector. "You've had one major technology player make the jump and now you're going to see more coming to New Orleans," says Stone, who has brokered a number of prime CBD office building sales in the past couple of decades.
He compared DXC's decision to move to New Orleans to the move by Toyota to relocate its North American headquarters to Plano, Texas in 2017. That relocation quickly attracted interest from other Japanese and Asian companies to Plano as a corporate base.
The New Orleans tech momentum had been building since before DXC, with dozens of smaller and medium-sized tech companies coming to the city in the past decade.
But a broader look at the New Orleans office market shows signs of weakness in the downtown sector, says Bruce Sossaman, director of leasing at Corporate Realty.
According to his firm's annual market study, released on Friday, occupancy in the broader New Orleans office market has fallen steadily since its peak of 91% in 2014 to 88% last year. While occupancy for prime CBD offices has held up fairly well, declining just 2% from 2013 to 2018, occupancy for non-prime CBD office buildings has declined by 10%, to 56%, over the same period. Behind those numbers is a shift from the smaller downtown offices, which has helped to prop up occupancy rates in the bigger prime buildings, Sossaman says.
Furthermore, the sub-prime CBD sector has been contracting as buildings have been converted from offices to higher-yielding hotels, condominiums and apartments, and the sector is set to contract further, according to Corporate Realty. Their data show non-prime CBD office space contracted from more than 2.6 million square feet in 2013 to 2.3 million sq. feet last year, and that doesn't yet account for properties such as 1010 Common Street or the former Hancock Whitney Bank building on St. Charles, the two properties alone accounting for another 812,000 sq. feet that is slated for conversion but not yet re-classified.
The move by Hancock Whitney to One Shell Square - now Hancock Whitney Center - exemplifies how the shift from sub-prime office to prime has propped up the prime market, but there is little more sub-prime office space left to convert in the CBD, Sossaman says.
"If Hancock Whitney hadn't come in and filled that space with their lease, you would've had a 215,000-square-foot hole," says Sossaman. "The fear is that if you don't bring in new white collar jobs to downtown - especially from tech to fill the gap left by all those lost energy sector jobs - then those jobs will continue to move out and you'll be left with tourism.
"Tourism is great, but you also need the office market to diversify and deal with the seasonality" of the local economy, he added.
Meanwhile, Mohamad Motahari, chief financial officer of Stewart Capital, the Stewart family investment firm, said the owners feel the "opportunity is pretty ripe" for a sale of the DXC building.
"We've had that building since 2004 and seen it through a lot of challenges," said Motahari. "Fifteen years is longer than our normal hold period and I don’t think it’s going to get any better than today for us to harvest our crop."