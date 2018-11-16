Richard Haase has been named chief operating officer of United Real Estate Group in Dallas and president of its United Real Estate division.
Haase previously served as president of Latter and Blum Inc. in New Orleans, a $4.5 billion regional residential and commercial sales and leasing brokerage, property insurance, mortgage lending, title insurance and escrow services organization. Over the past eight years, the company's national ranking rose from 64th- to 24th-largest real estate business in the nation, routinely placing the business at the top of the region's fastest-growing privately held companies.
Haase has more than 30 years of brokerage operations and leadership experience and served on various civic and charitable boards in New Orleans, including chairman of the United Way board; the University of New Orleans Research and Technology Foundation board; vice chairman of the Police and Justice Foundation; the Business Council; and various other nonprofit and community service boards of directors.
United Real Estate Group includes its flagship brands, United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate. As group chief operating officer, Haase will lead the enterprise's operations based in Dallas and oversee operations of United's six business units, including driving the growth strategy for United Real Estate. Haase will report to Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group and United Real Estate, who said Haase will immediately begin contributing to the company's growth. United Real Estate has more than 85 offices and over 3,800 agents. Collectively, the United brands support 600 offices and 8,500 real estate professionals across four continents.